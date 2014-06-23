STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.30 percent and the
broader NSE index 0.24 percent lower, marking their lowest close
in 2-1/2 weeks as ITC slumped the most in ten months on tax
worries.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points
at 8.77 percent, hitting a one-month high as escalating tensions
in Iraq pushed up crude oil prices, and investors fretted about
its impact on domestic inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended at 60.20/21, versus
Friday's close of 60.1850/1950, moving in a tight range as
positive sentiment due to gains in other Asian shares and
currencies was offset by weaker local shares and demand for the
greenback from importers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year rate closed up 8 bps at 8.02 percent
while the one-year rate ended 3 bps higher at 8.38 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 8.20/8.25 percent against
Friday's close of 8.45/8.50 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)