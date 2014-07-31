STOCKS
India's NSE index is lower 0.1 percent, dragged down
by IT stocks as HCL Technologies slumps after
June-quarter revenue disappoints investors while caution
prevails ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond
yield down 1 basis point at 8.50 percent, while the existing
benchmark 10-year bond yield lower 1 basis point
at 8.72 percent. A fall in global crude oil prices and some
bargain-buying seen helping the new 10-year paper after yields
rose 8 bps on Wednesday.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee falls to 60.28 in early
trading after upbeat U.S. GDP data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 2 bps at 7.88
percent, while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.37 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate is at 8.10/8.15 percent against
Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
(Compiled by Indulal PM)