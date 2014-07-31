STOCKS
-----------------------
India's NSE index is down 0.33 percent, dragged down
by IT stocks as HCL Technologies slumps after June-quarter
revenue disappoints investors while caution prevails ahead of
the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis
points at 8.49 percent, while the existing benchmark 10-year
bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.72 percent. A fall in global
crude oil prices and some bargain-buying seen helping the new
10-year paper after yields rose 8 bps on Wednesday.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee falls to 60.36/37 after
upbeat U.S. GDP data and month-end dollar demand also
weigh.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate is down 2 bps at 7.88
percent, while the one-year rate lower 4 bps at 8.35 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate is at 8.10/8.20 percent against
Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
