STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.74 percent and the
broader NSE index fell 0.9 percent, weighed down by foreign
investors' sales after earnings at blue chips such as Maruti
Suzuki Ltd MRTI.NS failed to impress markets.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's soon-to-be benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
1 basis point at 8.50 percent, while the existing benchmark
10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point at 8.72 percent, on
the back of a fall in global crude oil prices and some
bargain-hunting.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee falls to 60.55/56 per dollar
as against Wednesday's close of 60.06/07, hurt by a rally in the
dollar in global markets that helped spur state-run banks into
buying greenbacks for corporate- and defence-related payments.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year swap rate closed down 1 bp at 7.89
percent while the 1-year rate ended at 8.37 percent, down 2
basis points.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.95/8.05 percent against
Wednesday's close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)