STOCKS

Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down 0.23 percent, led by banking stocks after RBI's hawkish stance in Tuesday's monetary policy; weak Asian stocks also weigh.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

India's new 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.63 percent on rate cut uncertainity.

The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield gains 2 basis points at 8.85 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.27/28 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 60.8450/8550, tracking broad gains in the dollar versus other majors and Asian units, while weaker local shares also raised foreign fund outflow worries.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 8 bps at 8.10 percent, while the one-year rate 5 bps higher at 8.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent against Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent.

