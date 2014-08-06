STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down
0.23 percent, led by banking stocks after RBI's hawkish stance
in Tuesday's monetary policy; weak Asian stocks also weigh.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield up 2 basis
points at 8.63 percent on rate cut uncertainity.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield
gains 2 basis points at 8.85 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.27/28 per
dollar versus Tuesday's close of 60.8450/8550, tracking broad
gains in the dollar versus other majors and Asian units, while
weaker local shares also raised foreign fund outflow worries.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 8 bps at 8.10 percent,
while the one-year rate 5 bps higher at 8.48 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent against Tuesday's
close of 7.25/7.30 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)