BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem holding shareholders proposes stock dividend
* OGM proposes stock dividend of one share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nIEpND) Further company coverage:
STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade lower with the broader NSE index down 0.43 percent, tracking weaker Asian stocks and as banks fall after a rise in bond yields.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.63 percent on rate cut uncertainty. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield gains 3 basis points to 8.86 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 61.24/25 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 60.8450/8550, as dollar buying seen from foreign banks likely on behalf of clients looking to exit their equity and debt investments in India.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 5 bps at 8.07 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps higher at 8.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.15/8.20 percent against Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent.
---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
* Approved proposed development (IT park) phase-III at Marathon Futurex Premises, owned by Marathon Realty Pvt Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2nC7cH3 Further company coverage:
* Announces acquisition of two last mile distribution warehouses in leeds for 12.0 mln pounds, reflecting a blended NIY of 6.0 pct and a reversionary yield of 6.5 pct