STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.94 percent lower and the
broader NSE index closed down 0.96 percent, as lenders such as
State Bank of India and ICICI Bank slumped on worries that a
sell-off in government bonds would hit the value of their debt
holdings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's new 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at
8.64 percent, on fears that foreign investors would pare their
portfolios given the worsening sentiment in global markets and
after the central bank cut mandatory reserve holdings for
lenders.
The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield closed 4 basis
points higher to 8.87 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 61.4950/5050
per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 60.8450/8550, posting its
biggest single-day fall in six-and-half months as heavy dollar
outflows from the domestic share and debt markets continued as
foreign investors pared their holdings.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 9 bps at 8.11
percent, while the one-year rate ended up 7 bps at 8.50 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended higher at 8.95/9.00 percent against
Tuesday's close of 7.25/7.30 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)