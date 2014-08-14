STOCKS
Indian shares gain with the broader NSE index up 0.51
percent, tracking firm Asian shares. Blue-chips such as ICICI
Bank and HDFC Bank gain.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's new 10-year bond yield up 2 basis point at 8.56
percent, and the existing 10-year benchmark bond yield gains 3
bps at 8.79 percent, as traders await results of the 80 billion
rupee debt sale for further direction.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee trading stronger at 61.04/05
per dollar against the previous close of 61.21/22, tracking
gains in other Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark 5-year swap rate down 2 basis points at 8.10
percent and the 1-year rate steady at 8.48 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate higher at 8.45/8.50 percent against the
previous close of 7.05/7.10 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)