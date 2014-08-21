STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.17 percent higher and the
broader NSE index up 0.20 percent, as persistent buying by
foreign investors continued to bolster blue chips such as State
Bank of India.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points
at 8.51 percent after minutes from the Federal Reserve suggested
the prospect of earlier-than-expected rate increases by the U.S.
central bank, although broader losses were capped by lower
global oil prices.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended slightly weaker at
60.67/68 per dollar against its previous close of 60.61/62,
snapping a three-day rising streak, as the dollar rallied
broadly after minutes from the Federal Reserve July meeting
suggested potentially earlier-than-expected rate hikes.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.03
percent. The one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended higher at 7.70/7.75 as against
previous close of 7.00/7.10 percent but below the repo rate on
ample liquidity.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)