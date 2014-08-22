STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares trade higher with the broader NSE index up
0.16 percent after hitting a record high in early trade,
tracking global shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at
8.50 percent even after RBI announces revised framework for
liquidity management as traders say the measures will not lead
to more liquidity injections.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee stronger at 60.47/48 per
dollar against its previous close of 60.67/68. Earlier in the
day, it rose to as high as 60.3750, its strongest since July 31,
after Bloomberg quoted an analyst at Standard & Poor's calling
the Indian government's target to lower the fiscal deficit a
positive for the country's ratings.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.00
percent, while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.44 percent.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate at 8.00/8.05 percent against Thursday's
close of 7.70/7.75 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)