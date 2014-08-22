STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.23 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.28 percent higher, as software stocks
gained after upbeat U.S. and German data raised optimism about
the sector's business outlook, while higher global shares also
helped.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 1 basis point
higher at 8.52 percent on profit-taking and on caution ahead of
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech at Jackson Hole
later in the day, although broader sentiment remained supported
by recent strong foreign buying.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
60.4650/4750 per dollar against its previous close of 60.67/68,
after earlier hitting a three-week high against the dollar, on
continued strong buying of debt and shares by foreign investors.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both
closed down 2 bps at 8.01 percent and 8.44 percent,
respectively.
CALL MONEY
---------------------
India's cash rate ended at 7.95/8.00 percent against
Thursday's close of 7.70/7.75 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)