STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.48 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.45 percent higher, as drugmakers got
a shot in the arm after Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd reported its
first profit in six quarters.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended little changed at
61.32/33 per dollar against its previous close of 61.30/31, as
oil importers stepped up dollar purchases on end-of-the-month
demand, while overall sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 8.32
percent, as investors booked profits ahead of the start of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 4 basis points at
7.52 percent, while the one-year rate closed 6 basis points
higher at 8.06 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended at 07.00/07.10 percent, lower than
Monday's close of 8.20/8.25 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)