STOCKS

India's benchmark BSE share index down 0.48 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.53 percent. Indian shares edge lower, falling for the fourth straight session, dragged down by technology stocks on earnings concerns, while subdued trends across the region also hurt sentiment.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.5400/5450 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.36/37 after data on Friday showed India's trade deficit was the highest in four months as exports continued to fall.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.79 percent as market awaits fresh triggers even as traders say any further spike in global oil prices may push up yields.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.09 percent, while the one-year swap rate is unchanged at 7.55 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent versus its previous close of 6.55/6.60 percent for three-day funds. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)