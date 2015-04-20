Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE share index down 1.8 percent, heading towards its single biggest daily fall in nearly a month and the broader NSE index falls 1.73 percent. Concerns over retrospective taxation emerge for foreign institutional investors.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at an over one-month low at 62.8600/8700 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.36/37 triggered by dollar outflows, tracking the greenback's strength globally as well as weaker equities.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.79 percent as market awaits fresh triggers even as traders say any further spike in global oil prices may push up yields.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate unchanged at 7.08 percent and 7.55 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.60/7.65 percent versus its previous close of 6.55/6.60 percent for three-day funds. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)
