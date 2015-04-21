STOCKS

Indian shares fell for a fifth straight session and closed at their lowest in nearly four weeks as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries plunged after Japan's Daiichi Sankyo's $3.6 billon share sale in the company. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.75 percent and the broader NSE index dropped 0.83 percent.

RUPEE

The partially convertible rupee erased all its early losses and ended stronger at 62.8500/8600 per dollar, versus its previous close of 62.91/92, after some state-owned banks were spotted buying dollars on behalf of the central bank, traders said. Also, dollar sales by exporters helped. The rupee earlier fell to 63.1550 per dollar, its lowest since Jan. 8.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.77 percent, ahead of an auction of a new eight-year paper later in the week that is expected to drag yields lower.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 2 bps at 7.08 percent, while the one-year swap ended unchanged at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate closed at 6.70/6.75 percent, versus Monday's closing rate of 7.85/7.90 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)