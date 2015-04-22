Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.25 percent and the broader NSE index also up 0.22 percent. India shares rise led by value buying in domestic-oriented stocks such as Larsen & Toubro and banks, after five consecutive sessions of decline.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee slightly stronger at 62.8150/8200 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.8500/8600 tracking strength in Asian currencies against the dollar and positive local equities.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.77 percent and moving in a narrow 1-2 basis point band. Fall in global oil prices aids sentiment but strong gains unlikely ahead of Friday's debt sale, which includes sale of new 8-year bond.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate down 1 basis point each at 7.07 percent and 7.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.45/7.50 versus Tuesday's closing rate of 6.70/6.75 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order