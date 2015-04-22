Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.73 percent and the broader NSE index higher 0.64 percent. India shares shed losses on value buying.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 62.9350/9450 per dollar versus its previous close of 62.8500/8600 on dollar buying from banks on behalf of corporate clients.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.76 percent, tracking fall in global oil prices. Yields stuck in a narrow band of 1 to 2 basis points ahead of Friday's debt sale, which includes sale of new 8-year bond.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year swap rate down 2 basis points each at 7.06 percent and 7.55 percent, respectively.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.95/8.00 percent versus Tuesday's closing rate of 6.70/6.75 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)
