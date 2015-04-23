STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.57 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.41 percent lower, falling for a sixth session in
seven, dragged down by selling in blue-chips as investors chose
to be cautious despite clarifications from the finance ministry
over the government's taxation policies.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.19/20 per
dollar versus its previous close of 62.8175/8275. The unit had
earlier hit 63.2875, its lowest level since Jan. 7 on the back
of dollar selling on behalf of the Daiichi Sankyo exit from Sun
Pharma while losses in the euro also hurt.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.76
percent amid lack of fresh triggers. Market is expected to move
in a tight band in the absence of any big development.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.07
percent and the one-year swap rate steady at 7.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent versus
Wednesday's closing rate of 6.80/6.90 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)