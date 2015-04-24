STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares fell on Friday, heading towards their second
consecutive weekly fall, led by declines in blue chips on
continued worries over foreign fund outflows due to
restrospective taxes and lower than expected Jan-March earnings.
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.34 percent and the broader NSE
index is 0.43 percent lower.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee continued to slip for the
third straight day on foreign dollar outflows and was trading at
63.3650 to the dollar, its lowest since Jan. 7 compared with its
previous close of 63.32/33. Citi expects rupee to fall to 68-69
if it closes below 63 on Friday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.77
percent on rupee weakness and cautious sentiment ahead of bond
auction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.06
percent, while the one-year swap rate down 2 basis points at
7.55 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.85/7.90 percent versus
Thursday's closing rate of 8.50/8.55 percent.
(Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)