STOCKS

Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Friday to their lowest close in nearly 3-1/2 months, dragged down by a 6 percent slump in Infosys after the software services exporter's quarterly earnings fell short of expectations. The benchmark BSE index closed 1.07 percent lower and the broader NSE index fell 1.1 percent.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee ended weaker at 63.56/57 versus its previous close of 63.32/33, tracking losses in local equities and tax-related worries triggering dollar outflows. The rupee earlier touched a low of 63.6450, its weakest level since Dec. 30.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 3 basis points at 7.79 percent, tracking a slump in the rupee and rise in global oil prices.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 3 basis points at 7.10 percent, while the one-year swap rate closed up 1 basis point at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate ended at 6.90/6.95 percent versus Thursday's one-day closing rate of 8.50/8.55 percent. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)