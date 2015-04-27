STOCKS

India's benchmark share index down 0.05 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.14 percent lower, dragged down by blue-chips on tax and earnings concerns, while caution prevails ahead of the expiry of derivatives later this week.

RUPEE

The rupee slightly weaker at 63.60/61 per dollar compared with its Friday's close of 63.56/57, tracking mild losses in the domestic sharemarket but gains in most other Asian units preventing sharper losses.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.79 percent, in the absence of fresh triggers. Traders will watch global crude oil prices and the rupee for intra-day direction.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at its previous close of 7.10 percent, and the one-year rate also flat at 7.58 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent, above the three-day cash rate of 6.90/6.95 percent at close on Friday.

(Compiled by Swati Bhat)