S.Korea c.bank says rising household debt may be capping consumption
SEOUL, April 6 South Korea's central bank on Thursday said elevated household debt could be restraining private consumption, especially as borrowing costs are rising.
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark share index down 0.05 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.14 percent lower, dragged down by blue-chips on tax and earnings concerns, while caution prevails ahead of the expiry of derivatives later this week.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee slightly weaker at 63.60/61 per dollar compared with its Friday's close of 63.56/57, tracking mild losses in the domestic sharemarket but gains in most other Asian units preventing sharper losses.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.79 percent, in the absence of fresh triggers. Traders will watch global crude oil prices and the rupee for intra-day direction.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate steady at its previous close of 7.10 percent, and the one-year rate also flat at 7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent, above the three-day cash rate of 6.90/6.95 percent at close on Friday.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)
LONDON, April 5 On March 29, El Salvador made a little bit of history.
HONG KONG, April 6 IMAX China Holding Inc , which operates and installs cinema systems, said on Thursday two private equity investors had sold an aggregate 5.9 percent stake to a "prominent" international investment bank, helping to increase liquidity in the market.