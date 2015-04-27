RPT-COLUMN-The green revolution; a double-edged sword for metal markets: Andy Home
LONDON, April 5 On March 29, El Salvador made a little bit of history.
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark share index down 0.51 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.69 percent lower, dragged down by blue-chips on tax and earnings concerns, while caution prevails ahead of the expiry of derivatives later this week.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee edges down to 63.65/66 per dollar compared with its Friday's close of 63.56/57, headed for its third day of losses against the U.S. dollar, hurt by weak local shares that triggered concerns of foreign fund outflows and demand for the greenback from importers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.79 percent, in the absence of fresh triggers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate is up 1 bp at 7.11 percent, and the one-year rate also rises 1 bp to 7.59 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.80/7.85 percent, above Friday's three-day cash rate of 6.90/6.95 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)
LONDON, April 5 On March 29, El Salvador made a little bit of history.
HONG KONG, April 6 IMAX China Holding Inc , which operates and installs cinema systems, said on Thursday two private equity investors had sold an aggregate 5.9 percent stake to a "prominent" international investment bank, helping to increase liquidity in the market.
SHANGHAI, April 6 Seven people have been arrested in China for unspecified real estate violations in an area slated to become the country's newest special economic zone, the China Daily newspaper reported on Thursday.