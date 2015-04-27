STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark share index ends down 0.95 percent, while
the broader NSE index closes 1.1 percent lower, at their lowest
in more than three-and-a-half months with the NSE index falling
below its 200-day moving average for the first time in nearly 15
months.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ends stronger at 63.48/49 per dollar compared to
Friday's close of 63.56/57, tracking gains in most other Asian
currencies but losses in the domestic sharemarket prevents
further upside.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at
7.78 percent, in the absence of fresh domestic triggers.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ends steady at its
previous close of 7.10 percent while the one-year rate also
closes flat at 7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ends at 6.85/6.90 percent, versus
Friday's three-day cash rate of 6.90/6.95 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)