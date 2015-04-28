STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark share index edges up 0.06 percent, while
the broader NSE index is up 0.01 percent. Indian shares inch
higher on value buying in blue chip stocks, recovering from a
3-1/2-month low as well as from NSE index slipping below its 200
day moving average for the first time in 15 months.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee bit stronger at 63.4400/4425 per dollar compared
with Monday's close of 63.48/49, tracking dollar weakness ahead
of the U.S. Fed meeting that begins today.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 7.78 percent,
as traders await fresh triggers. Auction supply later in the
week weighs.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.09
percent, while the one-year rate down 2 bps at 7.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent, versus
Monday's rate of 6.85/6.90 percent.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)