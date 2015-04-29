STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index down 0.13 percent, while the
broader NSE index was 0.2 percent lower, led by declines in
Housing Development Finance Corp ahead of its earnings
later in the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee trading at 63.14/15 per dollar, little changed
from Tuesday's close of 63.1450/1550 as positive sentiment due
to gains in Asian peers gets offset by weak domestic shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield 2 basis points higher at
7.78 percent, as investors book profits ahead of the outcome of
the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due after market hours
on Wednesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 basis point at 7.11
percent, while the one-year rate also 1 basis point higher at
7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.75/7.80 percent versus its
close of 6.75/6.80 percent on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)