India Markets Weekahead: Lack of major triggers
Indian markets consolidated after a recent sharp run-up with the Nifty ending at 9,108 with minor losses, about 0.6 percent down for the week.
STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark BSE index ends down 0.62 percent, while the broader NSE index closes 0.55 percent lower, dragged down by heavyweights such as Housing Development and Finance Corp and Bharti Airtel after their quarterly earnings fell short of expectations.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ends at 63.2950/3050 per dollar, weaker from Tuesday's close of 63.1450/1550, tracking weakness in the domestic share market but gains in other Asian peers limit further losses.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends 6 basis points higher at 7.82 percent, as investors book profits ahead of the outcome of the two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting due after market hours on Wednesday. Expectation that Thursday could be the last time this paper is issued due to its high outstanding also prompts investors to pare positions in the bond.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ends up 3 basis points at 7.13 percent, while the one-year rate closes 1 basis point higher at 7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ends at 7.30/7.40 percent versus its close of 6.75/6.80 percent on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)
Indian markets consolidated after a recent sharp run-up with the Nifty ending at 9,108 with minor losses, about 0.6 percent down for the week.
(Updates prices, adds trader comment on no TLF operations) SHANGHAI, March 24 China's primary money rates fell on Friday after surging to multi-year highs earlier in the week as banks hoarded cash ahead of central bank-led liquidity checks at the end of this month. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market closed at 2.8821 percent on Friday, down nearly 14 basis points (bps) on the day. The rate is considered a key in
SHANGHAI, March 24 China's primary money rates fell on Friday after surging to multiple-year highs earlier in the week, driven up by a cash squeeze on worries over central bank-led liquidity checks at the end of this month. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.8076 percent by midday, around 21 basis points lower than the previous day's closing average ra