BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
STOCKS
India's benchmark BSE index down 0.9 percent, while the broader NSE index lower 0.8 percent ahead of the expiry of April derivative contracts.
RUPEE
The rupee trading weaker at 63.54/55 per dollar, versus Wednesday's close of 63.2950/3050, tracking weakness in domestic shares and on month-end dollar demand from importers.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield higher 1 basis point at 7.83 percent, as investors book profit ahead of the release of bond auction results due later in the day.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate is unchanged at 7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's five-day cash rate at 7.45/7.50 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.30/7.40 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
