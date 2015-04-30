STOCKS

-----------------------

India's benchmark BSE index down 0.84 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.77 percent, heading towards a third consecutive weekly fall, led by declines in blue chips ahead of the expiry of April derivative contracts later in the day.

RUPEE

--------------

The rupee trading weaker at 63.6950/7000 per dollar, versus Wednesday's close of 63.2950/3050, due to month-end dollar demand from importers and dollar buying from banks likely on behalf of foreign clients.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

-------------------------------

The benchmark 10-year bond yield higher 3 basis points at 7.85 percent, as traders trim holdings after auction supply hits the market ahead of a long weekend.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

-------------------------------------

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 basis points at 7.15 percent, while the one-year rate is down 1 basis point at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

--------------------

India's five-day cash rate at 8.45/8.50 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.30/7.40 percent.

(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)