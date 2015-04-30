BRIEF-Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
Indian shares fell for the third straight week on Thursday to their lowest level in nearly four months, led by declines in blue chips as the monthly derivative contract expired. The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.79 percent at 27,011.31, while the broader NSE index fell 0.71 percent to 8,181.50.
The rupee ends weaker at 63.4200/4300 per dollar, versus Wednesday's close of 63.2950/3050, due to month-end dollar demand from importers and dollar buying from banks likely on behalf of foreign clients.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ends up 4 basis points at 7.86 percent, as traders trim holdings after auction supply hits the market ahead of a long weekend.
The benchmark five-year swap rate up ends up 5 basis points at 7.18 percent, while the one-year rate up 1 basis point at 7.59 percent.
India's five-day cash rate ends at 7.75/7.80 percent versus Wednesday's close of 7.30/7.40 percent. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.
TAIPEI, April 6 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, in line with broader Asia, as worries lingered over trade relations ahead of a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the first between the two leaders. The main TAIEX index fell 0.6 percent, to 9,885.83 points as of 0312 GMT, after closing up 1.4 percent in the previous session, its biggest one-day percentage gain since November. The Taiwan dollar