STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 0.24 percent and the broader
NSE index lower 0.30 percent, led by declines in
domestic-oriented stocks such as financial and consumer staples.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee weaker at 63.5700/5750 per dollar, versus
Thursday's close of 63.4200/4300, tracking broad dollar strength
and weak local equities.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.85
percent on value buying.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 basis point at 7.17
percent, while the one-year rate down 3 basis points at 7.56
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent versus
Thursday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)