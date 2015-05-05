STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index is down 0.30 percent and the broader NSE index is down 0.29 percent, led by declines in domestic-oriented stocks such as financial and consumer staples.

RUPEE

The rupee is range-bound at 63.4250/4300 per dollar, versus Thursday's close of 63.4200/4300, as broad dollar strength and weak local equities were offset by inflows after a four-day weekend.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent on value buying.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 basis point at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate down 2 basis points at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Rafal Nam)