BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
(Corrects to say five-year swap rate fell 2 bps, not 3, in fourth paragraph)
STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.18 percent and the broader NSE index closed down 0.09 percent, led by declines in domestic-oriented stocks such as financial and consumer staples.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee closed at 63.44/45 per dollar, versus Thursday's close of 63.4200/4300, as broad dollar strength and weak local equities were offset by inflows after a four-day weekend.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond closed down 1 basis point at 7.85 percent on value buying.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 2 basis points at 7.16 percent, while the one-year rate fell 2 basis points to 7.57 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended at 6.50/6.55 percent versus Thursday's close of 7.75/7.80 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.
DOHA, April 5 Qatar Petroleum (QP) and ExxonMobil will start drilling for oil and gas off the southern coast of Cyprus in 2018, the Qatari firm said after signing an exploration and production sharing contract with the Mediterranean island.