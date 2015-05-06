STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 1.8 percent, while the broader
NSE index is 1.9 percent lower, after earlier falling more than
2 percent to their lowest levels in nearly four months on strong
selling on algorithmic platforms, while continued foreign
investor sales amid retrospective tax worries also weighed on
sentiment.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 63.64/65 per dollar versus its close of
63.44/45, tracking losses in domestic shares. Losses in most
other Asian currencies also hurts sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 7.90
percent as investors sell old debt to make place for new paper
being sold in the upcoming auction. A jump in yields globally
also adds to the selling pressure.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.19
percent while the one-year rate up 2 bps at 7.59 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate climbs to 7.45/7.50 percent from
its Tuesday's close of 6.50/6.55 percent.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)