STOCKS

The benchmark BSE index down 1.8 percent, while the broader NSE index is 1.9 percent lower, after earlier falling more than 2 percent to their lowest levels in nearly four months on strong selling on algorithmic platforms, while continued foreign investor sales amid retrospective tax worries also weighed on sentiment.

RUPEE

The rupee at 63.64/65 per dollar versus its close of 63.44/45, tracking losses in domestic shares. Losses in most other Asian currencies also hurts sentiment.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 5 basis points at 7.90 percent as investors sell old debt to make place for new paper being sold in the upcoming auction. A jump in yields globally also adds to the selling pressure.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.19 percent while the one-year rate up 2 bps at 7.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's one-day cash rate climbs to 7.45/7.50 percent from its Tuesday's close of 6.50/6.55 percent. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)