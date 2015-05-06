STOCKS
Indian shares fell nearly 3 percent on Wednesday to their
lowest close so far this year, hit by strong selling on
algorithmic trading platforms, while continued offloading by
foreign investors amid retrospective tax worries also weighed on
sentiment. The benchmark BSE index closed down 2.63 percent,
while the broader NSE index fell 2.74 percent.
RUPEE
The rupee closed weaker at 63.54/55 per dollar versus its
Tuesday's close of 63.44/45, tracking losses in domestic shares.
Losses in most other Asian currencies also hurt sentiment.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at
7.89 percent as investors sold old debt to make way for new
paper being sold in the upcoming auction. A jump in yields
globally also added to the selling pressure.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 4 basis points at
7.20 percent while the one-year rate closed 3 basis points
higher at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's one-day cash rate climbed to 7.50/7.55 percent from
its Tuesday's close of 6.50/6.55 percent.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)