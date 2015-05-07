STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares fall for a third consecutive session as
foreign investors continue to sell on concerns over the
government's taxation policies. The benchmark BSE index is down
0.28 percent, while the NSE index falls 0.38 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee falls to 64.16/17 per dollar versus its
Wednesday's close of 63.54/55, weighed down by concerns over
the government's taxation policies that threaten to reduce the
allure of Indian assets for foreign institutions, while a global
debt selloff also hurt.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 6 basis points at
7.95 percent as a global bond rout lifted government bond yields
across Asia.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 3 basis points at 7.23
percent, while the one-year rate is up 1 basis points at 7.61
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate flat at 7.50/7.55 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)