STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session, to its
lowest level in near 6-1/2 months, as foreign investors continue
to sell on concerns over the government's taxation policies. The
benchmark BSE index ended down 0.44 percent, while the NSE index
fell 0.49 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee closed weaker at 64.23/24 per dollar versus its
Wednesday's close of 63.54/55, weighed down by concerns over
the government's taxation policies that threaten to reduce the
allure of Indian assets for foreign institutions, while a global
debt selloff also hurt.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 10 basis points at
7.99 percent as a global bond rout lifted government bond yields
across Asia.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 6 basis points at
7.26 percent, while the one-year rate was up 3 basis points at
7.63 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's one-day cash rate ended at 8.40/8.50 percent versus
Wednesday's close of 7.50/7.55 percent.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)