BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit signs contract worth 27.9 mln dinars
* Unit signs contract worth 27.9 million dinars with unit of Kuwait's KNPC to establish environmental fuel reserve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
STOCKS
Indian shares rose on value-buying after they closed at their lowest in nearly 6-1/2 months in the previous session. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.4 percent, while the NSE index gained 1.34 percent.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee headed for it first gain against the U.S. dollar in six sessions, tracking gains in local shares, as concerns over foreign fund outflows eased amid a recovery in global debt markets. The rupee was at 63.99/64.00 per dollar versus its Thursday's close of 64.23/24 .
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 5 basis points at 7.94 percent as a global selloff in sovereign debt eased, prompting investors to step up purchases.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 7 basis points at 7.19 percent, while the one-year rate down 5 basis points at 7.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's three-day cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent compared with Thursdays' close of 8.40/8.50 percent. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.