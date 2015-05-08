STOCKS

The BSE index rose nearly 2 percent on value buying after it closed at its lowest in 6-1/2 months in the previous session. It was up 1.83 percent, while the NSE index was higher 1.6 percent.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee headed for it first gain against the U.S. dollar in six sessions, tracking gains in local shares, as concerns over foreign fund outflows eased amid a recovery in global debt markets. The rupee was at 63.97/63.98 per dollar versus its Thursday's close of 64.23/24.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.96 percent as a global selloff in sovereign debt eased, prompting investors to step up purchases.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate down 7 basis points at 7.19 percent, while the one-year rate down 6 basis points at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate at 7.65/7.70 percent compared with Thursdays' close of 8.40/8.50 percent. (Compiled by Indulal PM)