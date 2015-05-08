STOCKS

The BSE index rose 1.9 percent while the NSE index gained 1.67 percent after the country set up a panel to suggest ways to resolve a tax dispute with foreign investors.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee rose to 63.9350/9450 per dollar versus its close of 64.23/24, marking its first gain in six sessions as it tracked gains in local shares and as concerns over foreign fund outflows eased.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 7.98 percent as a global selloff in sovereign debt eased.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The benchmark five-year swap rate fell 3 basis points to 7.23 percent, while the one-year rate fell 4 basis points to 7.59 percent.

CALL MONEY

India's three-day cash rate closed at 6.65/6.70 percent compared with Thursday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent. (Compiled by Rafael Nam)