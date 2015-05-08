STOCKS
The BSE index rose 1.9 percent while the NSE index gained
1.67 percent after the country set up a panel to suggest ways to
resolve a tax dispute with foreign investors.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee rose to 63.9350/9450 per dollar versus its
close of 64.23/24, marking its first gain in six sessions as it
tracked gains in local shares and as concerns over foreign fund
outflows eased.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 7.98
percent as a global selloff in sovereign debt eased.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate fell 3 basis points to
7.23 percent, while the one-year rate fell 4 basis points to
7.59 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's three-day cash rate closed at 6.65/6.70 percent
compared with Thursday's close of 8.40/8.50 percent.
(Compiled by Rafael Nam)