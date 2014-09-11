STOCKS
----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.23 percent and the
broader NSE index closed 0.10 percent lower as three state-run
companies, including Oil and Natural Gas Corp, slumped after the
government said it would pare its holdings in them.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3 basis
points at 8.51 percent after Brent crude fell to a two-year low,
easing inflation fears a day before the release of retail
inflation data.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee ended marginally stronger at
60.9250/9350 versus the previous close of 60.94/95, after a
largely volatile trading session during which the local unit
closely mirrored the domestic share market ahead of key data
points due later in the week.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.01
percent, while the one-year rate closed flat at 8.46 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended higher at 7.70/7.75 percent against
its previous close of 7.30/7.35 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)