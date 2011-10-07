NEW DELHI Oct 7 India aims to increase the
revenue of its showpiece software services sector more than
three times to $300 billion by 2020 and will provide incentives
to attract more investment in smaller cities, the government
said on Friday.
The government also wants to increase exports from the
sector to $200 billion by 2020, from $59 billion currently, the
Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said in a
draft national policy.
The government will promote innovation, research and
development in advanced technologies and application development
in areas including cloud computing, mobile value-added services
and social media, it said.
The policy also aims to create a pool of 10 million
additional manpower in the information communication technology
sector, which it said currently employs more than 2.5 million
skilled people.
For details of the draft policy, see link.reuters.com/syp34s
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Harish Nambiar)