NEW DELHI Oct 7 India aims to increase the revenue of its showpiece software services sector more than three times to $300 billion by 2020 and will provide incentives to attract more investment in smaller cities, the government said on Friday.

The government also wants to increase exports from the sector to $200 billion by 2020, from $59 billion currently, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said in a draft national policy.

The government will promote innovation, research and development in advanced technologies and application development in areas including cloud computing, mobile value-added services and social media, it said.

The policy also aims to create a pool of 10 million additional manpower in the information communication technology sector, which it said currently employs more than 2.5 million skilled people.

For details of the draft policy, see link.reuters.com/syp34s (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Harish Nambiar)