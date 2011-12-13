MUMBAI Dec 13 India has so far commissioned solar projects with capacity of about 186 megawatt, of which 40 MW worth of off-grid projects were commissioned in 2011, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Tarun Kapoor, joint secretary, federal ministry of new and renewable energy, told reporters on the sideliness of Inter Solar conference in Mumbai.

India plans to build an initial capacity of 1 GW of solar power by 2013, enough to power close to 1 million homes. It would then add 3-10 GW by 2017, and hopes to grow that to 20 GW by 2022.

Coal currently accounts for 55 percent of India's power generation capacity of 182,344 MW. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Harish Nambiar)