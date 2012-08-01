By Jo Winterbottom
| MEERWADA, India
MEERWADA, India Aug 2 Life in the remote Indian
village of Meerwada used to grind to a standstill as darkness
descended. Workers downed tools, kids strained to see their
schoolbooks under the faint glow of aged kerosene lamps and
adults struggled to carry out the most basic of household
chores.
The arrival of solar power last year has changed all that.
On a humid evening, fans whirr, children sit cross-legged to
study their Hindi and mother-of-seven Sunderbai is delighted
people can actually see what they are eating and drinking.
"When it was dark, we used to drink water with insects in,
but now we can see insects, so we filter it and then drink,"
said the 30-year-old, whose flame-orange sari and gold nose ring
are small defiances in a life close to the poverty line.
Meerwada, on a dirt track rutted by rains and outside the
reach of the national grid, struck lucky when U.S. solar firm
SunEdison picked it to test out business models and covered the
hefty initial expense of installing hi-tech solar panels in the
heart of the village.
But rapidly falling costs and improved access to financing
for would-be customers could encourage the spread of such
systems down the line, while simpler solar schemes are already
making profits in areas where the grid either does not extend or
provides only patchy power.
And Asia's third-largest economy, where just this week
hundreds of millions were left without electricity in one of the
world's worst blackouts, needs all the help it can get in easing
the strain on its overburdened power infrastructure.
The country's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)
hopes solar systems that bypass the national grid will account
for just under one percent of total installed capacity by 2022.
Still a mere flicker, but that 4,000-megawatt (MW) goal would be
way up from 80 MW now when so-called off-grid solar systems are
still out of reach for most of the country's rural poor.
SUNNY AGAIN
Large-scale solar facilities that directly feed the grid,
such as those at an over 600 MW solar park recently launched
with great fanfare in Gujarat, have been gaining traction for
some time.
But potential growth in off-grid solar power offers a ray of
hope to the around 40 percent of India's 1.2 billion population
that the renewable power ministry estimates lack access to
energy. People like those in the village just 200 metres away
from Meerwada, who rely on a hand pump for water and cook by
torchlight as hungry goats creep up on them out of the gloom.
Covering initial investment on solar is key as, in a country
with around 300 days of sunshine a year, subsequent costs are
largely limited to maintenance and repairs.
"The high up-front capital cost is one of the adoption
barriers (for solar projects)," said Krister Aanesen, associate
principal at McKinsey & Company's renewable energy division.
"Although diesel is more expensive on a full-cost basis, you
defer cash outlay for the fuel ... the cash outlays are
different and that's one of the key challenges."
Small-scale direct current (DC) systems from Karnataka in
the south to Assam in the north-east have already cleared that
hurdle, supplying simple lights and mobile phone chargers at
100-200 rupees ($1.80-$3.60) per month per light -- prices that
typically allow installers to cover their initial costs in time.
Private company Mera Gao Power fits roof-top solar panels
and then transmission to other houses who pay about 40 rupees to
connect, with costs thereafter about 25 rupees per week, said
Nikhil Jaisinghani, one of the firm's founders. That means it
should currently take about 12 months to repay panel
installation expenses of about $2,500 for 100 houses, though the
cost is set to fall.
GOING LARGE
Initial expenses are far more onerous on more comprehensive
mini-grids like the one in Meerwada, which includes a room full
of batteries that can store enough electricity to provide
round-the-clock supply to the village and which has recently
started powering water pumps.
California-based SunEdison reckons it cost $100,000-$125,000
to build the 14 kilowatt (KW) plant in Meerwada, an expense that
would have demanded fees way too high for the 400 or so
villagers, whose per capita income is about $250 a year.
The firm expects initial capital costs to come down enough
to make alternating current (AC) systems affordable in villages
like Meerwada in a few years, with improving technology and
fierce competition reducing hardware costs, while enhanced
battery storage driven by the auto industry's push on electric
cars is also helping.
SunEdison, which sells solar power plants and services
worldwide to commercial, government and utility customers, has
over 50 MW of interconnected solar electricity in India, with
projects ranging from small rooftop installations to part of the
Gujarat solar park.
"Three years ago, the panel price was $2.60 per watt. Today
it is 75 cents a watt. I don't think it will halve in the next
few years but I clearly see 50 cents a watt by 2014/15," said
Ahmad Chatila, president and chief executive of MEMC Electronic
, SunEdison's parent company.
In the meantime, the government is offering 30 percent of
the project cost and in some cases low-interest loans for solar
power systems under its Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission
policy launched in 2010.
But that still means systems are beyond the reach of many
poor, rural customers, so some solar companies are putting up
the 20 percent deposits on loans required by banks or acting as
guarantors for customers who are outside the conventional
banking system.
KEEP ON THE SUNNY SIDE
Back in Meerwada, which lies in central India's Madhya
Pradesh, the villagers have added an unexpected ingredient to
the cost equation -- frugality. Lights even now are turned on
only when darkness falls and fans target the youngest children
and the elderly, saving on power use.
Only the village leader, Sampat Bai, has been able to afford
a television but it's open to all and her bare-walled main room
is crowded when the latest epic dramas come on screen and the
children have finished their homework.
Manorbai, a 30-something mother who is now making more money
by working at night to mend and sew on her vintage
black-and-gold foot-pedal sewing machine, has a simple message
on the future.
"Our village has power and other villages should too," she
said.
($1 = 55.6150 Indian rupees)
