NEW DELHI, June 30 The World Bank said on
Thursday it would lend India more than $1 billion for its huge
solar energy programme, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi
sought climate change funds from its visiting head.
Modi is banking on India's 300 days a year of sunshine to
generate power and help fight climate change rather than
committing to emission cuts like China.
The World Bank loan is the global lender's biggest solar aid
for any country and comes as India has set a goal of raising its
solar capacity nearly 30 times to 100 gigawatts by 2020 and is
attracting mega investment proposals from top companies and
institutions.
"Prime Minister Modi's personal commitment toward renewable
energy, particularly solar, is the driving force behind these
investments," World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said in a
statement released after he met Modi. "The World Bank Group will
do all it can to help India meet its ambitious targets,
especially around scaling up solar energy."
India is the largest client of the World Bank, which lent it
around $4.8 billion between 2015 and 2016.
Modi's office said he told Kim about the need for climate
change financing for countries like India that are "consciously
choosing to follow an environmentally sustainable path".
India wants the share of non-fossil fuel in total installed
power capacity to jump to 40 percent by 2030 from 30 percent
currently, but there are challenges including weak finances of
state distribution companies forced to sell subsidised power,
difficulties hooking up solar projects to grids, and access to
affordable capital.
Still India reckons its renewable energy industry could
generate business opportunities worth $160 billion this decade,
making it a lucrative market that has already attracted big
global players such as Japan's Softbank Corp, Taiwan's
Foxconn, First Solar, Trina Solar Ltd
and Finland's state-controlled utility Fortum Oyj.
German development bank KFW has already agreed to
offer India low-interest loans of around 1 billion euro over the
next five years to fund roof-mounted solar panels, and the
construction of solar energy farms and self-contained solar
power facilities not connected to the grid.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Ed Davies)