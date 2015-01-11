GANDHINAGAR, India Jan 11 Solar power firm
SunEdison and Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises
plan to invest up to $4 billion in what would be one of India's
largest solar panel makers, a boost for Prime Minister Narendra
Modi as he hosts an investment summit.
On the sidelines of Modi's Vibrant Gujarat gathering of
statesmen and business leaders, the two firms said on Sunday
that the new joint venture project would manufacture low-cost
photovoltaic solar panels, helping turn sunlight directly into
electricity at cheaper rates.
Solar energy in India costs up to 50 percent more than power
from sources like coal.
"This facility will create ultra-low cost solar panels that
will enable us to produce electricity so cost effectively it can
compete head to head, unsubsidised and without incentives, with
fossil fuels," said Ahmad Chatila, President and Chief Executive
Officer of U.S.-based SunEdison, already a significant player in
India.
The deal -- though still subject to further analysis over
the coming months -- is a boon for Modi, who has sought to
encourage both alternative energy and manufacturing through his
"Make in India" campaign.
India gets twice as much sunshine as many European countries
that use solar power. But the clean energy source contributes
less than 1 percent to India's energy mix, while its dependence
on erratic coal supplies causes chronic power cuts.
Modi wants companies from China, Japan, Germany and the
United States to lead investments of $100 billion over seven
years to boost India's solar energy capacity by 33 times to
100,000 megawatts (MW).
This plant, which is expected to take three years to build,
would add up to 20,000 jobs to the local economy, giving Modi's
government a chance to assert that India's economic recovery can
also create the jobs it needs to satisfy a booming workforce.
In a separate announcement on Sunday, Adani, one
of India's largest conglomerates, said it had signed a
memorandum of understanding with Australia's Woodside
Petroleum to explore sourcing and marketing of
liquefied natural gas.
(Reporting by Aman Shah; Writing by Clara Ferreira-Marques;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)