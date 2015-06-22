By Rajendra Jadhav
| PUNE, India, June 22
PUNE, India, June 22 Indian soybean production
is likely to jump just over 10 percent in 2015 from a year ago
to more than 10 million tonnes, boosted by ample monsoon rains,
said an industry body.
That should help the world's top importer of edible oils
curb overseas purchases in the marketing year that starts in
November, dragging on international prices.
It could also bolster India's exports of animal feed
ingredient soymeal, which is made from soybeans.
"The soybean area will remain steady this year, but
productivity will go up due to good and timely rainfall," Pravin
Lunkad, president of Mumbai-based industry body the Solvent
Extractors' Association of India (SEA), told Reuters.
"We are expecting 10 million tonnes plus this year compared
to last year's 9 million tonnes."
The country's two top growing states, Madhya Pradesh in the
centre and Maharashtra in the west, have received significantly
higher rainfall than normal since the beginning of the
four-month monsoon season on June 1, Lunkad said on the
sidelines of an industry conference.
That has helped farmers accelerate sowing in the states,
which account for over 85 percent of total soybean output.
Lunkad said that a rise in soybean production in 2015 could
bring down local soymeal prices, making exports of the cattle
feed feasible to South Asian countries and Iran.
Indian soymeal exports have plunged so far this year as
prices remained way above global markets after a drought last
year hit the earlier soybean crop.
HIGH FOR NOW
The impact from that drought means that India's edible oil
imports in the 2014/15 marketing year ending October could jump
12 percent to 13 million tonnes, Lunkad said, adding that
cheaper palm oil prices had also stoked appetite.
"Like May, we will see higher imports even in June. Local
oilseeds supplies are limited for crushing and we are expecting
delayed shipments to land this month."
India's edible oil imports hit a record 1.35 million tonnes
in May. It mainly buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia,
with soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.
Lunkad also said that the groundnut area in the top
producing state of Gujarat could jump 20 percent as poor returns
from cotton prompt farmers to shift crops.
Meanwhile, Lunkad said China was likely to resume imports of
Indian rapeseed meal in around a month after halting them in
late 2011 on worries over contamination.
He said that both countries had signed a "sanitary protocol"
during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China last
month and agreed to ensure Indian meal meets Chinese
standards.
"Anytime within a month exports will resume. China has
identified five crushing plants. Those plants will be allowed to
export," he said.
Prior to ban, China imported about 400,000 tonnes of
rapeseed meal a year from India.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)