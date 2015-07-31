NEW DELHI, July 31 India's finance minister on
Friday sought parliamentary approval to spend a net additional
$4 billion in the current fiscal year, almost half of it
earmarked to inject capital into state-run banks struggling with
bad debts.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asked the lower house of
parliament to agree to additional spending of 255 billion
rupees. The government has a budget target of spending 17.77
trillion rupees ($277 billion) in the 2015/16 fiscal year.
In the annual budget in February, Jaitley provided 79.4
billion rupees ($1.24 billion) to bolster capital reserves of
the state-banks.
($1 = 64.0400 Indian rupees)
