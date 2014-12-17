* SpiceJet owes suppliers nearly $100 mln
* Temporarily grounds flights on Wednesday
By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, Dec 17 The parent company behind
India's SpiceJet Ltd said on Wednesday it could not
afford to spend what could be hundreds of millions of dollars to
rescue the beleaguered low-cost airline, raising questions over
its future.
SpiceJet was granted a reprieve on Tuesday after the
government asked suppliers to give it more time to pay its
bills. But it was still forced to ground its entire fleet on
Wednesday after oil firms refused to refuel its planes.
Flights resumed from 1030 GMT.
Loss-making SpiceJet is racing against time to avoid meeting
the same fate as Kingfisher Airlines, which stopped
flying in 2012 and left billions of rupees in unpaid debts.
That high-profile implosion was an embarrassment for India's
aviation industry. Its creditors' inability to claw back cash
also fuelled a debate over India's lack of rules to guide
troubled firms through liquidation or restructuring, prompting
questions that remain largely unresolved.
Controlled by billionaire Kalanithi Maran, SpiceJet needs at
least $300 million to stabilise and recover, consultancy CAPA
estimates, an amount its parent says it does not have.
"We do not have the liquidity to invest large sums at this
time, which is why we need bank financing for which the
promoters (main shareholders) are willing to provide a
guarantee," S.L. Narayanan, Chief Financial Officer of Sun
Group, SpiceJet's parent, told Reuters in an interview.
"We cannot do more than this."
SpiceJet owes about 6 billion Indian rupees ($94 million) to
service providers such as the oil companies and airport
authorities, Narayanan said. Its net debt stood close to $230
million at the end of September.
The civil aviation ministry said on Tuesday that airport
operators would be asked to give the airline 15 days to make
payments, while state oil companies would be asked to give
credit for up to 15 days.
Two of SpiceJet's biggest fuel suppliers, which together
with other creditors are owed nearly $100 million, said they are
now fuelling SpiceJet planes, but under strict conditions.
"We are fuelling to the extent that they pay us," a BPCL
spokesman said.
The civil aviation ministry also said banks or other
financial institutions could be asked to lend up to 6 billion
rupees to SpiceJet, backed by the personal guarantee of Maran.
The measures, the ministry said, were aimed at avoiding a
collapse which it said would be a "major setback" for the civil
aviation sector.
Shares in SpiceJet closed down 5.4 percent on Wednesday and
have now lost a third of their value this month.
(Additional reporting by Aman Shah in MUMBAI; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell and Clara Ferreira Marques)