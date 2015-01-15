(Fixes typo in headline)
MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian airline SpiceJet Ltd
said on Thursday that its billionaire owner has
proposed to transfer majority ownership in the ailing carrier to
co-founder Ajay Singh.
Financial detail of the deal was not disclosed.
SpiceJet, India's second largest budget airline, was forced
to ground its fleet briefly last month after it ran out of cash
to pay creditors and its majority owner, Kalanithi Maran's Sun
Group, said it would not put up any more money.
Loss-making SpiceJet, which began life in 2005, employs
around 5,000 people and operates 230 flights a day in a market
where demand for air travel is rising rapidly but making a
profit has proven difficult for most major airlines.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sumeet
Chatterjee)