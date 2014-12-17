BRIEF-Value Line posts Q3 earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Dec 17 Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd's aircraft are currently grounded because oil companies have not refuelled any of its planes, a spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.
Loss-making SpiceJet owes money to creditors including oil companies.
On Tuesday, the civil aviation ministry said airport operators would be asked to give the airline 15 days to make payments, while state oil companies would be ask to give credit for up to 15 days.
The measures, the ministry said, were aimed at avoiding a collapse which it said would be a "major setback" for the civil aviation sector. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)
March 13 China's CDB Aviation Lease Finance may place further jet orders and make selective acquisitions as it expands globally after going public with an order for 30 Boeing airliners.
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to run the government health program for the elderly, poor and disabled on Monday, filling a critical role as Republicans fight to repeal and replace Obamacare.